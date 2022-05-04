Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s annual March Marsh Madness was a success that included 27 salt marsh and marsh adjoining cleanups were held, removing 8.6 tons of trash and debris, including 64 tires. Together, 453 volunteer opportunities were fulfilled for a combined 697 volunteer hours. Part of Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup, Marsh Madness is sponsored by Georgia-Pacific Brunswick Cellulose Mill and supported by Glynn County government, the City of Brunswick and the Georgia Department of Transportation. Volunteers are needed for year-round litter removal efforts, and more info can be found at KGIB.ORG.
Pictured at the U.S. Hwy. 17 boat ramp cleanup are site leader Genae Wilson, from left, Evie Wilson, Delilah Wilson, Heather Wilson and Jennifer Gay.