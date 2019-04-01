Submitted by Martin Smith
MAP International recently honored its volunteers with a special reception held at its Brunswick headquarters.
In 2018, more than 240 local residents of the Golden Isles provided 4,137 hours of volunteer service helping MAP International pack medicines and health supplies.
For more information about volunteering at MAP International, please call 912-265-6010.
Pictured are volunteers Linda Rooney, from left, Sylvia Weger, Jane Howard, Marcie Kerstetter and Marilyn Steiner