Submitted by Jenny Humphries
The Golden Isles Fund for Trees held its first Lovers Oak festival, sponsored by GIFT and the Brunswick Tree Board, on April 27.
Lovers Oak, a majestic tree in downtown Brunswick, is estimated to be 900 years old.
There was live music, raffle of an Albert Fendig painting, talks by a local historian, a tree doctor and booths selling everything from cypress saplings to potted live oak seedlings.
GIFT President Sandy Turbidy expects it to become an annual event and part of their Arbor Week celebration.