Submitted by Valerie Hepburn
Beth Downey and Pat Kaufman recently hosted a birthday luncheon at Delaney’s for longtime Glynn County community leader and elected official, Willou Smith. A dozen close friends, including Smith’s daughter and daughter-in-law, gathered to toast Smith’s milestone birthday and share tall tales of past adventures together. Smith, a successful business owner, is a former Glynn County Commissioner and vice-chair of the State Board of Education. She represented Glynn County in the General Assembly for many years. Pictured are Downey, from left, Kaufman and Smith.