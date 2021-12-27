Submitted by Maria Coppla
LOGISTEC’s team at the Brunswick terminal recently presented the Toys for Tots with a $2,500 donation. This year, Toys for Tots is planning to serve about 3,000 children in the community.
An additional $750 was raised onsite in LOGISTEC’s Toys for Tots donation box, which collects contributions from the team, drivers and visitors to the terminal. Donations to the Brunswick chapter of Toys for Tots stay in this community. LOGISTEC operates the bulk terminal for the Georgia Ports Authority in Downtown Brunswick and has served our community since 1998.
Pictured are Lin DeLassus, LOGISTEC Brunswick operations manager, from left; Lance Corporal J. Smith, United States Marine Corps, and Doug Wheeler, LOGISTEC.