Submitted by Laura Young
At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., there was fear of a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This spurred several local community members to use their creativity to develop PPE products using technology and supplies they had on hand, which were then donated to Southeast Georgia Health System.
Kelsey Hollington and Christopher Pope produced protective face shields using a 3D printer. Plans are underway to produce and donate many more. Hollington, left, and Pope are pictured with their masks.