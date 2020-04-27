042720_Kelsey Hollington, Christopher Pop donated 3D masks lores

Submitted by Laura Young

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., there was fear of a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This spurred several local community members to use their creativity to develop PPE products using technology and supplies they had on hand, which were then donated to Southeast Georgia Health System.

Kelsey Hollington and Christopher Pope produced protective face shields using a 3D printer. Plans are underway to produce and donate many more. Hollington, left, and Pope are pictured with their masks.

More from this section

Practice offers alternatives to traditional medicine

Practice offers alternatives to traditional medicine

Dr. Sage Campione, chiropractor and integrative practitioner, is the owner of Concierge Wellness Care, on St. Simons Island. She provides a variety of alternatives to traditional medicine, including a full range of holistic health services.

FRONTLINE HEROES: Public Works' Ralph Pelham

FRONTLINE HEROES: Public Works' Ralph Pelham

It was one of those rare spring mornings when wind chill was a factor as a storm that had sprinted offshore dropped temperatures into the low 60s and kicked up white caps on St. Simons Sound.