Submitted by Jane Plegge
Patsy Thomas from Brunswick recently went to Washington D.C., with her grandson, J’acori, to meet with Congressman Buddy Carter. They were there to participate in an event to raise awareness about rare diseases. J’acori has chronic granulomatous disease (CGD), which affects only 20 new births each year.
Thomas was grateful for the opportunity to talk about CGD with a broader audience and is passionate about helping to call attention to the rare disease community. Pictured are Congressman Buddy Carter, left, and members of the Thomas family.