Submitted by Laura Young
When it became apparent that obtaining PPE would be increasingly difficult, the Southeast Georgia Health System put out a call to anyone who had the means and willingness to sew cloth masks to help supplement their supplies. That call did not go unanswered. Since March 30, when they began accepting cloth mask donations, the health system has received more than 1,400 masks.
Cloth masks have been donated by individuals, like Debbie Williamson, and through the efforts of organizations such as Twin Rivers Baptist Church (Hortense), Brunswick Women’s Club, Sweet Rivers Fabric with Brunswick Bedding & Upholstery and Farmers Interiors, Masks Strummers and FBC loresministry at Frederica Baptist Church, St. Simons Island Strummers, the Banditas, Glynn County Medical Alliance, Great Expectations Sewing & Alterations, Brunswick Actor’s Guild, Beyond Fabric, Professional Embroidery Specialists, Satilla Quilters, Christ Church Frederica, Island Drapes and Upholstery, Nancy’s, Scrappy Rooster Quilt Shop and Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services. Additionally, many mask donations have been submitted anonymously.
Masks are still being accepted at the Brunswick and Camden hospitals.
Donations should include: Name(s) of the sewers; name of the group or business who sewed/donated the masks and contact phone number or email.
Questions regarding cloth mask donations may be directed to Kristin Doll, CAVS, director, Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services. Call 912-466-1071 or email kdoll@sghs.org.
Pictured are some of the donated masks.