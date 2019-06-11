Submitted by Rosemary Maulden
The Garden Club of Georgia’s 91st Annual Convention was held at Columbus and Trade Center with 289 garden club members and guests in attendance. Locals attending were Sherle Beck and Brenda Griner, Blythe Island Garden Club, Elaine Alverson and Lynn Anderson, Sea Oats Garden Club and Rosemary Maulden, Urbana Garden Club. The theme of the three day event was “Gardening on My Mind,” and included educational workshops, awards recognition and tours of downtown Columbus and the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center.
During the Awards Banquet, Sea Oats Garden Club received first place Garden Therapy Award Small Clubs and Magnolia Garden Club received third place Garden Therapy Award Small Clubs. Magnolia Garden Club received first place Educational Award for individual Garden Club for education display. Adan Mills received third place in fifth grade division and Raymond Mills received second place in eighth grade division Youth Poetry Contest sponsored by Magnolia Garden Club.
At the conclusion of the convention, the Garden Club of Georgia Inc. 2019-2021 officers and district directors were installed by Sara Lanier, Deep South Regional Director 2011-2013. Rosemary Maulden was installed as assistant treasurer. Pictured are Elaine Alverson, from left; Sherle Beck; Brenda Griner; Rosemary Maulden and Lynn Anderson.