Submitted by Rosemary Maulden
Locals recently attended the 94th Annual Garden Club of Georgia Inc. Convention recently at the Marriott Macon City Center in Macon. Two hundred and fifty two members and guests were in attendance. Oleander District of The Garden Club of Georgia Inc. was host district for the convention. Winette Almon of Shellman Bluff was Convention Chairman and Hilda Rushing of Statesboro was co-chairman for “Gardening in Macon” Convention. Locals that served on 2022 Convention Committee were Elaine Alberson, door prizes; Francene Roberson, gift baskets; Rosemary Maulden, publicity; Brenda Griner, registrations online and treasurer; and Sara Lanier, speakers and workshops.
At the banquet, Magnolia Garden Club of Brunswick received the Cemetery Award First place and the Holiday Award Third place in medium category. The Cemetery Award was given to Magnolia Garden Club, the club gave a guided tour of the Oak Grove Cemetery. Members also helped in cleaning grave markers. Magnolia Garden Club received the Holiday Award for a holiday decorating contest in Old Town Brunswick. Contestants were judged and awarded monetary awards. In addition, the club decorated Hanover Square for Christmas and assisted in wreaths Across America.
New State Life Members honored during a luncheon include Sea Oats Garden Club were Mary Acosta, Elaine Alberson, Sybil D’Amico, Diane Ghioto and Raylene Grynkewich. Sherle Beck, Blythe Island Garden, was honored with Emeritus Status for 34 years of service to the Garden Club of Georgia Inc. State Board of Directors, serving as chairman of many different committees.
Pictured were Brenda Griner, Blythe Island Garden Club, from left; Sara Lanier, Hamilton Plantation Garden Club; and Sherle Beck, Blythe Island Garden Club.