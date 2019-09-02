Submitted by Pat Porto
Members of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club were four of more than 180 people attending the GFWC/Georgia Federation of Women’s Clubs’ Institute and state board meeting at Hyatt Place in Athens.
GFWC Georgia State president, Tina Daniel, presided over the weekend. Pictured are Penny Smith, Tallulah Falls school chair and parliamentarian, from left; Hilda Hagarty-Southeast district president; Kathleen Orians Dawson-President, GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club, and Vicky Jefferis, secretary.