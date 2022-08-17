080822_congress
Submitted by Beth Walker

At the 79th annual 4-H State Congress event in Atlanta, Chanthony Andrews Jr. from Glynn County was honored for being one of the 2022 Leadership in Action winners. The Leadership in Action competition calls for 4-H’ers to identify a community need and work to meet that need by planning and implementing original projects and initiatives. Andrews hosted a “Sock-tober” drive to collect socks and other necessities for hundreds of people experiencing homelessness in Glynn County.

Pictured are Chanthony Andrews Jr., from left, and fellow winner Evelyn Day.

