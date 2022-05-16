Submitted by Michele Hutchins
Okefenoke REMC recently announced its 2022 OREMC Scholarship winners and the four students selected as delegates for the OREMC Youth Tour.
Scholarships were awarded to students residing in one of the eight counties it serves — Glynn, Camden, Brantley, Charlton, Ware and Wayne counties.
Ten scholarships of $2,000 each were awarded to students accepted to a college or technical school and based on their autobiographical sketch, academic achievement, extra-curricular and community service activities, letters of recommendation and financial need.
Local recipients were Katelyn Pittman of Brunswick High School; Chloe Crosby of Camden County High School; and Madeline McLean and Victoria Williamson, both of Glynn Academy.
Pictured are three of the local winners Victoria Williamson, from left, Madeline McLean and Katelyn Pittman.