Submitted by Cate Gooch-Coolidge
The Kiwanis Club of Brunswick recently announced the winners of the Bill Brown Keep Up the Good Work Scholarship. First place winner is Ty’Rese Horne of Frederica Academy. He was awarded with a $5,000 prize. Honorable mention winners were William Hawthorne and Nicholas Sadowski of Brunswick High School and Nolan Hartley and Lily Wood of Glynn Academy.
They received $2,000 scholarships.
Pictured are Rex Stalvey, scholarship committee co-chair, from left, Ty’Rese Horne, Nicholas Sadowski, William Hawthorne, Nolan Hartley, Cate Gooch-Coolidge, Kiwanis president and scholarship committee co-chair.