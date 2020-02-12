Submitted by Arnold Lindsey
Alexis G. Benoit of Brunswick recently served as a page for the Mississippi Senate. Pages generally run errands for officials and Senate staff. Alexis is pictured with Lt. Governor C. Delbert Hosemann Jr. and Senator Angela Burks Hill who sponsored her visit.
Alexis is the daughter of Candice Benoit and attends Glynn Academy.
Pictured are Senator Angela Burks Hill, from left, Alexis, Hannah Watts of Columbia and Jillian Nicholson of Picayune. Lt. Governor C. Delbert Hosemann Jr. stands behind the group.