Submitted by Shirley Douglass
Taniya Thomas, a Glynn Academy graduating senior, received the LIFE scholarship from the Brunswick Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. She will be continuing her education at Albany State University. The Links International Foreign Affairs and Business Empowerment (LIFE) program for youth exposes minority high school students to career possibilities in foreign affairs and international business.
The Brunswick Chapter of The Links, Incorporated strives to encourage minority students and students in underserved or rural communities to enroll and graduate from an accredited college, university, or post-secondary school. This year, eight scholarships totaling $3,600 were awarded to local seniors.
Pictured are Taniya Thomas, from left, and Link member Colette Lee-Lewis.