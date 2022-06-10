Submitted by Sharon Proudfoot
Local State Farm agent Maggie Dutton recently presented FaithWorks Ministry with a $5,000 grant from State Farm as part of the company’s Outstanding Community Engagement Program.
FaithWorks Ministry was selected by Dutton, as part of her recognition for being 1 of 100 agents nationwide who were nominated and selected for their outstanding community engagement.
Pictured are the Rev. Jenna Kennedy, FaithWorks minister of operations, from left; the Rev. Wright Culpepper, FaithWorks executive director; Dutton; and Charles Molloy, FaithWorks chief development officer.