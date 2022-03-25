032822_STARwinners
Buy Now

Submitted by Kathleen Orians Dawson

The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club, as the local sponsor, recently announced the students and teachers selected as the Region 11 STAR Student and Teacher winners for 2022.

The Region 11 STAR students and teachers include Liam Nunn, Brunswick High School STAR student and Linda Rooks, STAR teacher; Andrew Kaminer, STAR student at Frederica Academy and Julie Boatright, STAR teacher; and Garrett Mallette, Glynn Academy STAR student and Robert Henry, STAR teacher. A dinner will be held on April 25 in Atlanta to honor the winners.

The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club is providing the banquet tickets for all of the STAR Students and Teachers.

Pictured are Julie Boatright, seated, Andrew Kaminer, standing, from left; Robert Henry, seated, Garrett Mallette, standing; and Linda Rooks, seated, and Liam Nunn, standing.

More from this section

USS Alaska wins Omaha Trophy

USS Alaska wins Omaha Trophy

The USS Alaska, homeported at Navy Submarine Base Kings Bay, has been named the Navy’s top ballistic missile submarine.

Hero questions accident victims

Hero questions accident victims

Brian “Amarok” Critton is struggling with mixed emotions after dragging a woman from a burning car on March 10 in Jacksonville, Fla.