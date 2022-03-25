Submitted by Kathleen Orians Dawson
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club, as the local sponsor, recently announced the students and teachers selected as the Region 11 STAR Student and Teacher winners for 2022.
The Region 11 STAR students and teachers include Liam Nunn, Brunswick High School STAR student and Linda Rooks, STAR teacher; Andrew Kaminer, STAR student at Frederica Academy and Julie Boatright, STAR teacher; and Garrett Mallette, Glynn Academy STAR student and Robert Henry, STAR teacher. A dinner will be held on April 25 in Atlanta to honor the winners.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club is providing the banquet tickets for all of the STAR Students and Teachers.
Pictured are Julie Boatright, seated, Andrew Kaminer, standing, from left; Robert Henry, seated, Garrett Mallette, standing; and Linda Rooks, seated, and Liam Nunn, standing.