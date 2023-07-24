Petty Officer 3rd Class Deniya Austell, a native of Brunswick, is serving aboard USS Jason Dunham, a U.S. Navy warship, operating out of Mayport, Fla.
Austell, a 2018 graduate of McIntosh Academy, joined the Navy three years ago.
The USS Jason Dunham is a guided-missile destroyer that provides a wide range of warfighting capabilities. The destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.
Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced Friday that he had appointed St. Simons Island developer Bob Duncan to represent the First Congressional District on the board over the state Department of Community Affairs.
Tee times can be difficult to get and weather can play havoc with golf plans. That’s The Caddyshack on Scranton Road, in Brunswick comes in. The new indoor golf simulator provides a great way to hang out with friends and enjoy some friendly competition and a few cold drinks. Despite the leve…
As Glynn County Animal Services tackles the population of homeless animals, the overwhelmed No Kill Glynn County — an all-volunteer, nonprofit animal rescue — is putting out the call for foster homes and donors.
Members of Georgians for Truth.org stood in near 100 degree heat on the side of the St. Simons Island causeway Friday with banners and handheld signs advocating for hand-counted paper ballots in next year’s election.