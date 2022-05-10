Submitted by Melanie Spivey
Georgia Tau members recently attended the state convention at Callaway Gardens and learned about updates and changes to the organization.
Pictured are Betty Lunsford, Michelle Riner and Melanie Spivey.
Willou Copeland Smith, former Glynn County commissioner and state legislator, died Monday. She was 82.
John Gordon, a Republican candidate seeking the party’s nomination for Georgia attorney general, said country and constitutional officers “failed us miserably.”
The number of voters who have cast a ballot in the first week of early voting is close to half the total number of early votes cast in 2018 during the previous midterm primary.
This year’s Honor Flight is taking off early this morning, and the nonprofit Golden Isles Honor Flight is asking as many residents as possible to show up at the Brunswick airport this evening to welcome the veterans home.
Immediate Care Center Team Gives Their Best
The COVID-19 pandemic put an immediate hold on the Reading Rockets program but, while not ideal, created an immediate need for creativity in accomplishing the program’s mission.