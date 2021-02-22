Heyward Main of Sea Island, has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of the South for the fall 2020 term. To earn a place on Sewanee’s Dean’s List, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale. Main is the son of Catherine M. McCrary of Sea Island. The University of the South, familiarly known as Sewanee, is an independent liberal arts college located between Nashville and Chattanooga.

