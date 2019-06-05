Submitted by Ginny Hall
The Glynn County Republican Party sent delegates to participate in the Georgia GOP State Convention that was held at the Savannah Convention Center. The delegation filled 100 percent of its state delegate allotments. David Shafer was subsequently elected chair of the Georgia GOP.
Pictured on front row are Dana Haza, second vice chair of the Glynn County Republican Party (GCRP); Ruby Robinson, president of the Golden Isles Republican Women’s Club; Annabelle Beasley, executive board member for the Glynn County Republican Party; Ginny Hall, chair of the GCRP; Jill Holmes, secretary of the GCRP; Reba Reyna; Gussie and Don Gammon; Shaw McVeigh; Dorothy Jean Ligon; and Kathy McMinn.
Pictured on the back row are Patrick Duncan, from left; Charles Lewis; Kevin Gough; George Barnhill; John Masters; Whit Perrin-Wright, assistant treasurer of the GCRP; Joy Turner, treasurer of the GCRP; DuWayne Anderson; Martin McCormack; Christy Rainey, president of the Coastal Republican Women’s Club; Richard McMinn; and Dale Provenzano.