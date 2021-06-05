052421_RedDay2
Buy Now

Submitted by Amberly Gastwirth

Keller Williams Golden Isles, a real estate firm with a local branch, recently participated in the global day of community service known as RED Day (Renew, Energize and Donate). They supported two nonprofits tasked with bringing families home: Hope 1312 Collective and Adoption-Share.

Hope 1312 Collective is focused on rewriting the story of child welfare by equipping the local church and community to engage in the child welfare system in a way that brings tangible hope to children in the Golden Isles. Adoption-Share is a Brunswick based nonprofit organization leveraging technology to help create families.

Thea Ramirez of Adoption-Share is pictured during RED Day.

More from this section

Bike valet service to be offered during First Friday

Bike valet service to be offered during First Friday

Those who choose to cycle over to today’s First Friday festivities in downtown Brunswick can stop by Silver Bluff Brewery first to take advantage of a free bike valet service, compliments of Bike Walk Golden Isles.

Health department issues advisory for recent Golden Ray leak

Health department issues advisory for recent Golden Ray leak

The Glynn County Health Department has issued a shoreline pollution advisory for Jekyll and St. Simons islands, urging beachgoers to be on the lookout for oil globules in the sand and fuel sheens on the surf from the salvage operation of the shipwrecked Golden Ray.