Submitted by Amberly Gastwirth
Keller Williams Golden Isles, a real estate firm with a local branch, recently participated in the global day of community service known as RED Day (Renew, Energize and Donate). They supported two nonprofits tasked with bringing families home: Hope 1312 Collective and Adoption-Share.
Hope 1312 Collective is focused on rewriting the story of child welfare by equipping the local church and community to engage in the child welfare system in a way that brings tangible hope to children in the Golden Isles. Adoption-Share is a Brunswick based nonprofit organization leveraging technology to help create families.
Thea Ramirez of Adoption-Share is pictured during RED Day.