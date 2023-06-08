Submitted by Pamela Hamilton
The St. Simons Rotary Taps at Twilight held on Memorial Day was dedicated to St. Simons Island rotary member retired Lt. Col. Dick James.
Graduating from West Point, James served 22 years in the U.S. Army, including two tours of duty in Vietnam.
His recognitions include Bronze Star Medal (four times); Vietnam Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Superior Service Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal; and Air Assault Badge.
James is set to be inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame at Fort Benning on June 22. The Hall of Fame’s purpose is to honor and preserve the contributions of America’s most extraordinary Rangers.
James is pictured.