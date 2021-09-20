Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Two local entities have been recognized for their efforts in maintaining clean and attractive premises: Golden Isles YMCA and Sapelo Equipment Co. Eachh received “Clean Sweep” awards for the first quarter of 2021. Clean Sweep awards are presented quarterly by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and The Brunswick News. A seven-member panel of community members selects the honorees based on their contribution to keeping the Golden Isles cleaner and greener. Pictured are Lea King-Badyna, executive director of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, left; and Foster Hayes, Golden Isles YMCA.