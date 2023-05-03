Submitted by Michelle Hill
Michelle Hill, a resident of Brunswick, was recently selected as a finalist to become Ms. Health and Fitness 2023.
Ms. Health and Fitness is a national contest that highlights inspiring women in the health and fitness industry. At the height of COVID, Hill began inspiring her social media followers to stay active by posting daily workout videos and live chats.
Hill has opened her own personal training studio called Uphill Fitness.
Votes are being accepted for the next Ms. Health and Fitness by voting at mshealthandfitness.com/2023/michelle-h-3.
Voting is free and runs through May 11.