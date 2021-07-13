07.05.21_dogs
Submitted by Reg Griffin

Lucky and Bo, two golden retrievers from the Golden Isles, recently visited Avant Learning Academy in Savannah to participate in a reading activity with a kindergarten class.

Governor Brian Kemp and the First Lady also attended the event to watch the dogs read with the kids and perform tricks.

Pictured on the back row are Amy Jacobs, Georgia commissioner, from left; Keaf Avant, owner of Avant Learning Academy; Stacey Williams, teacher; Tiffany Gardner, teacher; Wanda Avant, director and owner of Avant Learning Academy; Governor Brian Kemp; First Lady Marty Kemp; Ronald Binkney; and Scott Hendley, dog trainer and owner of The K-9 Korner. In the front row are kindergarten children at Avant Learning Academy, from left; Lucky; and Bo.

