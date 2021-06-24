062121_GLOBUS
Submitted by Tiffany King

College of Coastal Georgia senior Jabe Harris was named the grand champion of the 2021 Best-Strategy Invitational, hosted by GLO-BUS, a global strategic management simulation. Harris is a native of St. Marys and is majoring in business with a concentration in marketing and a minor in communications.

GLO-BUS is an entirely online exercise where teams of students run a digital camera company in head-to-head competition against companies run by other class members. As he progressed through the competition, he jumped from last to fourth, then to second, and ended in first place, becoming the Grand Champion. Harris is pictured.

