Submitted by Theawanza Brooks
Brunswick native and local civic activist Theawanza Brooks recently presented an inspirational talk on her life’s journey at New Vision of Life Church Ministries in Brunswick. A mother of four, Brooks took to social media to raise awareness after the murder of her nephew, Ahmaud Arbery.
She later helped organize a peaceful march through the neighborhood Arbery was shot, which was attended by thousands.
She subsequently took part in organizing protests outside the county courthouse and elsewhere in the community.
Brooks is pictured during the event.