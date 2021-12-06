Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
Kicking off Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s (KGIB) annual Bring One for the Chipper Christmas tree recycling campaign, The Home Depot in Brunswick recently awarded five local members of the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia with live Christmas trees.
To promote the Christmas tree recycling effort, the students participated in an art contest to design their ultimate Christmas tree. The winning artists also received certificates, ornaments and KGIB goodie bags. In last year’s Chipper effort, 1,975 organic Christmas trees were recycled in Glynn County, becoming mulch or biofuel.
Eight community drop of sites will be available this year Dec. 26 to Jan. 9 for real Christmas trees (no artificial trees and no decorations) and locations can be found at KGIB.ORG.
Pictured are MiQuail Lewis, from left, Saylor Savage, Conner Koehler, Erinn Sweeting, Elizabeth Herrera; and Reggie Jackson of the Boys & Girls Club, in the back.