Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
Two local entities were recently recognized for their efforts in maintaining clean and attractive premises: Veterans Memorial Park, maintained by Creative Landscaping, and Silver Bluff Brewing Co. received “Clean Sweep” awards for the third quarter of 2021. Clean Sweep awards are presented quarterly by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and the Brunswick News. A seven-member panel of community members selects the honorees based on their contribution to keeping the Golden Isles cleaner and greener. Pictured are Lea King-Badyna, from left, Kevin Coyle, Ally Moline, Zach Hunt, Chris Moline, William Melvin and Teddy Ritz.