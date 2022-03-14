Submitted by Barbara Bruce
The Golden Isles Duplicate Bridge Club is a member-driven organization offering tables of duplicate bridge weekly. The tables are divided into sections that allow beginner and intermediate players to separate from the more experienced players for a more balanced playing field. Also, beginning soon, the club will have two certified bridge instructors offering bridge lessons on various subjects.
The club ceased play during much of the pandemic but recently relaunched with a Valentine’s Day party. Pictured at the event are Emwynn Smith, from left, Marie Richardson and Lynn Goldblatt.