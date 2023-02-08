Submitted by Kimberly Schenk
Derek Canas, a local AIDS activist, has been working to eliminate the stigma surrounding the disease for years. He recently attended a panel at Howard University’s International Conference on Stigma in Washington D.C.
He also organized a toy drive to benefit the pediatrics unit at the Southeast Georgia Health System.
With the help of Vixen Creative Marketing and D-REK’S Angels & Warriors: Katie Morse, Kristen Herring, Lesa Cook Canas, Scott Bennor, Krista Robitz and Kimberly Schenk, the event was filled with love and joy over the Christmas season. The event included a Green Eggs & Ham breakfast hosted by Golden Isles Olive Oil. Donors and families enjoyed breakfast and met Santa. The Glynn County Sheriff’s Department was in attendance due to reports of the Grinch lurking around and causing mischief.
The sixth year of the toy drive yielded more than 200 presents and monetary donations to health system. Pictured are Santa, from left, Sheriff Neal Jump and the Grinch with Canas, front center.