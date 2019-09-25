Submitted by Patrice Allgood
The Live Oak Garden Club of St. Simons Island recently held its annual kickoff. The September meeting was held at the Frederica Presbyterian Church, where members discussed the latest gardening projects they will be doing around the island.
The club also recently launched its 19th annual Poinsettia Sale. The plants come in pink, red and white and are available for order through Nov. 15. They are $18 each and may be picked up at St. Simons United Methodist Church. The proceeds will go toward local beautification projects. For more information, call 912-638-9803.
Pictured are Karen Braswell, from left, Cindy Simpson and Sydney Pool.