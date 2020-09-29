092820_poinsettia

Submitted by Patrice Allgood

The Live Oaks Garden Club is kicking off its 20th Annual Poinsettia Sale on Oct. 6 and will continue through Nov. 19. The club is offering red, white and pink poinsettias in 8-inch foil pots for $18. Poinsettia orders may be placed through the club’s website at www.liveoaksgardenclubinc.com.

Pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 4 in the parking lot of the St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Drive, St. Simons Island.

Proceeds from the sale go towards Club designated beautification projects such as the St. Simons pier planters, the Demere Park Butterfly Garden and the Justice Tree at the Glynn County Court House.

More from this section

County mulls Frat Beach alcohol ban

County mulls Frat Beach alcohol ban

Frat Beach festivities may be on the dry side this year as the Glynn County Commission looks at banning alcohol on East Beach during the annual revelry.

Anti-aging treatment rises to the top

Anti-aging treatment rises to the top

It seems that everywhere you turn there is a billboard or magazine talking about a new anti-aging product or service that promises to turn back the hands of time. One procedure, however, is rising to the top as a powerful tool against aging, and it has arrived here in the Golden Isles. Under…