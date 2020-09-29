Submitted by Patrice Allgood
The Live Oaks Garden Club is kicking off its 20th Annual Poinsettia Sale on Oct. 6 and will continue through Nov. 19. The club is offering red, white and pink poinsettias in 8-inch foil pots for $18. Poinsettia orders may be placed through the club’s website at www.liveoaksgardenclubinc.com.
Pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 4 in the parking lot of the St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Drive, St. Simons Island.
Proceeds from the sale go towards Club designated beautification projects such as the St. Simons pier planters, the Demere Park Butterfly Garden and the Justice Tree at the Glynn County Court House.