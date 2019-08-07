Submitted by Eleanor Ragsdale
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island Book Store located in the Casino Building celebrated its one-year anniversary in June. Since its opening, the store has averaged about $1,000 per month in sales. This is in addition to the bi-annual book sale held in the atrium in the spring and fall every year. With the income from the store, coupled with the book sale proceeds, the Literary Guild has been able to donate about $15,000 twice a year to the library.
All funds from both sources go to the library to support their needs. In addition, the Literary Guild sells books on Amazon with all those proceeds going to the library. Currently, there are about 300 books listed on Amazon and are available under SSI Lit Guild.
The store is operated by volunteers with the Literary Guild and is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. The fall book sale will be held on Oct. 17, 18 and 19 in the Casino Atrium. Check the Literary Guild website for additional programs and events at litguildssi.org. and/or Literary Guild of St. Simons Island on Facebook.
The guild recently presented a $15,000 check to the library.
Pictured are literary guild treasurer Robert Aronson, from left, Maureen Hersey, library manager and George Ragsdale, literary guild president.