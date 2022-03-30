Submitted by Peggy Herman
The Literary Guild of St. Simons is accepting book donations for their upcoming Spring Book Sale scheduled for May 5-7 at the St. Simons Casino Atrium, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
Community members may drop off their gently used books at the St. Simons Island Library by April 23. All bookstore and book sale proceeds benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
For more detailed information, please visit www.LitGuildSSI.org.
Pictured is Jim Ritter, literary guild bookstore and book sale chairman.