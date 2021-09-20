Submitted by Peggy Herman
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host a book sale benefitting the St. Simons Island Library.
The deadline to donate books for sale is Oct. 16. Community members may drop off donations at the St. Simons Island Library, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, during regular business hours or at the Literary Guild’s bookstore, which is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.
There will be a members-only preview sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 21. Those interested can join the group by visiting www.LitGuildSSI.org. Membership starts at $10 and include free admission to author talks.
The public sale will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23. On Saturday, there will be a $10 bag sale. For details, visit www.LitGuildSSI.org.