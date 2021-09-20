092021_booksale
Buy Now

Submitted by Peggy Herman

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host a book sale benefitting the St. Simons Island Library.

The deadline to donate books for sale is Oct. 16. Community members may drop off donations at the St. Simons Island Library, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, during regular business hours or at the Literary Guild’s bookstore, which is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.

There will be a members-only preview sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 21. Those interested can join the group by visiting www.LitGuildSSI.org. Membership starts at $10 and include free admission to author talks.

The public sale will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23. On Saturday, there will be a $10 bag sale. For details, visit www.LitGuildSSI.org.

More from this section

Golden Ray shipwreck salvage price at $842 million

Golden Ray shipwreck salvage price at $842 million

As the colossal, complex and multifaceted epic undertaking of removing 656 feet of ship wreckage from the St. Simons Sound passes the 2-year mark, the big question on many minds comes down to two words: Dollars and cents.