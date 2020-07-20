Submitted by George Ragsdale
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Literary Guild of St. Simons Island is now allowing shoppers to peruse its used bookstore online.
It can be found at www.librarycat.org/lib/LitGuildSSI. Once selections have been made, shoppers may pick purchases up and pay for them from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays in an area just outside of the bookstore. It is located at the St. Simons Island Casino.
The Literary Guild plans to keep this online opportunity open until normal operation of its book store can resume. At this time, no date has been set for re-opening.
The guild also had to cancel its spring book sale in May due to COVID-19.
But, in spite of that cancellation, the guild was able to donate $15,000 to the St. Simons Library for the purchase of books and other reading materials. Pictured are Literary Guild Treasurer Bob Aronson, from left, and president George Ragsdale, presenting this check to Hesper Montford, manager of the St. Simons Island Library.