072020_litguild
Buy Now

Submitted by George Ragsdale

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Literary Guild of St. Simons Island is now allowing shoppers to peruse its used bookstore online.

It can be found at www.librarycat.org/lib/LitGuildSSI. Once selections have been made, shoppers may pick purchases up and pay for them from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays in an area just outside of the bookstore. It is located at the St. Simons Island Casino.

The Literary Guild plans to keep this online opportunity open until normal operation of its book store can resume. At this time, no date has been set for re-opening.

The guild also had to cancel its spring book sale in May due to COVID-19.

But, in spite of that cancellation, the guild was able to donate $15,000 to the St. Simons Library for the purchase of books and other reading materials. Pictured are Literary Guild Treasurer Bob Aronson, from left, and president George Ragsdale, presenting this check to Hesper Montford, manager of the St. Simons Island Library.

More from this section

Financial advisor assists with life's transitions

Financial advisor assists with life's transitions

There are many times in a person’s life when engaging the services of a financial advisor is not only prudent, but necessary. Times of transition, including the death of a spouse, divorce, retirement or a job change are emotional experiences and the most relevant time to seek trusted advice.

+3
Completion of new hospital wing expected in fall

Completion of new hospital wing expected in fall

Structural construction of the new wing of Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick is expected to wrap up in the fall, but the healthcare agency is looking to expedite part of the process in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.