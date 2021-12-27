Submitted by Peggy Herman
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island continued to support the library on St. Simons and local literacy initiatives. During the year, the Guild donated a total of $37,435.
The Guild gave the library $30,000 for new books and materials. It also provided grants totaling $7,435 for local literacy initiatives.
This year’s recipients were: Glynn County Schools for the Keep Reading Summer Program at Glyndale Elementary and the St. Simons Library for the Take 5 Literacy Program (serving three St. Simons pre-K’s) and the English as a Second Language Program.
In addition to library and local literacy support, the guild hosts Meet the Author events (free for members) and the Island Film Series throughout the year.
For more information, please visit www.LitGuild SSI.org.
Pictured are Bob Aronson, Guild treasurer, from left; Hesper Montford, library manager, and George Ragsdale, Guild president.