Submitted by Howard Sculthorpe

An American Red Cross blood drive, sponsored by the Jekyll Island Lions Club, was recently held. In all, 31 units were collected. Volunteers helped support the drive including Brian Beauchamp, Chuck McManus, Jane Sarcona, Lois Weitz and Frank Mirasola.

The next blood drive on Jekyll Island is set for 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Jekyll Presbyterian Church, 475 Riverview Dr., Jekyll Island. Appointments are available online at www.redcrossblood.org or call Howard Sculthorpe at 912-635-2866. Pictured is Chuck McManus donating a pint of blood.

