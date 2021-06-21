Submitted by Howard Sculthorpe
The Jekyll Island Lions Club recently hosted a blood drive conducted by Red Cross Blood Services at the Jekyll Presbyterian Church. Twenty three units were collected. The drive was assisted by volunteers Brian Beauchamp, Rick Hoffman, Thom Schuyler, Jim Reed, Chuck McManus and Howard Sculthorpe.
While it is estimated that 38 percent of the country’s population is eligible to donate blood, only five percent actually do. Only about three percent of the Jekyll Island population donates.
The Lions hope the missing 30-32 percent will attend a blood from from 1 to 5 p.m. July 23 drive at the Jekyll Presbyterian Church. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org.