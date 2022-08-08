Submitted by Shirley Douglass
Sadie Blackmore-Martin, a Camden County High School senior, received the Brunswick Chapter of The Links, Incorporated’s scholarship. She will be attending Shorter University.
The Brunswick Chapter of The Links, Incorporated strives to encourage minority students and students in underserved or rural communities to enroll and graduate from an accredited college, university, or post-secondary school. To assist in this endeavor, the chapter awards annual scholarships to graduating seniors within their service area (Glynn, Camden and McIntosh Counties). This year, eight scholarships totaling $3,600 were awarded to local seniors.
Pictured are Cynthia Brantley, from left, Sadie Blackmore-Martin and Jacqueline Bryant.