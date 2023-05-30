Submitted by Shirley Douglass
The Brunswick Chapter of The Links Inc. has partnered with Safe Harbor Children’s Center — Strive Transitional Services Promoting Safe and Stable Families (PSSF), in mentoring young ladies enrolled in the program.
“Closing the Gap in Foster Care” is under The Links “Services to Youth” facet. The Links presented graduating gifts to Jill Johnson, Safe Harbor case manager to be distributed to the graduating seniors participating in the program.
For more information, visit brunswickgalinks.org or follow along on Facebook and/or Instagram.
Pictured are Tres Hamilton, from left, Jackie Bryant, Jill Johnson and Odet Douglass.