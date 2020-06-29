Submitted by Shirley Douglass

The Brunswick Chapter of the Links Inc. strives to encourage the enrollment and graduation of African American students from an accredited college/university or post-secondary school. To assist in this endeavor, the chapter awarded the scholarships to graduating seniors within our service area. The organization’s service area consists of Glynn, Camden and McIntosh Counties. Seniors from Brunswick High School, Glynn Academy and Camden County High School were recognized. The three recipients demonstrated a firm belief in the value of education, exemplified service to the community and had an excellent academic standing.

Janyah Morten was selected as the 2020 Brunswick High School recipient. Janyah will attend Fort Valley State University in the fall to pursue a major in Political Science. Zuri Patrick was selected as the 2020 Glynn Academy recipient. Zuri will attend Florida A&M University in the fall to pursue a major in Rehabilitation Science. Marsha Wood was selected as the 2020 Camden County High School recipient. Marsha will attend the University of Georgia in the fall to pursue a major in Political Science. Each recipient was awarded a $1,200 scholarship.

