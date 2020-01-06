Links Inc. sponsors art program

Middle and high school students recently participated in a youth painting class at Glynn Learning Center, as a part of Glynn Learning Center’s Positive Behavior Intervention Support Flex Friday. The class was taught by artist Serena Hall.
The class was sponsored by the Brunswick Chapter of the Links Inc.’s Arts Facet. The goal of the Arts Facet is to produce and support programs to enrich the quality of life for youth and communities through educational and engaging art experiences.
Pictured are the students with their work during the program.