Submitted by Shirley Douglas
The Brunswick Chapter of The Links Incorporated recently installed new officers for 2019 to 2021.
The Brunswick Chapter of The Links Incorporated was chartered on Jekyll Island on Dec. 10, 1966. Consisting of members serving Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties, The Links are professional women committed to leadership, community service and friendship.
The Links Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946, in Philadelphia, Penn. The membership consists of nearly 15,000 professional women in 288 chapters located in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the United Kingdom. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of extraordinary women who are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the cultural and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry.
Pictured are Links Jacqueline Bryant, president, from left; Rose D. Andrews, vice-president; Sharon Holmes-Johnson, recording secretary; Sharon Blue-Lee, corresponding secretary; Joyce McClendon, financial secretary; Tres Hamilton, treasurer, and Michelle Drew, nominating committee chair.