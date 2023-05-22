Links
Submitted by Shirley Douglass

The Brunswick Chapter of The Links Inc. recently installed new officers for 2023-2025. The chapter was chartered in 1966, has 34 active members and 11 alumnae members serving Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties. The Brunswick chapter has sponsored many cultural and educational programs and events, including art exhibits, financial workshops, health seminars and fairs, youth and teen development, voter education and registration and international medical missions.

The Links Inc. is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. It is one the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations committed to enriching, sustaining, and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other people of African ancestry. The membership consists of more than 17,000 women of African descent in 299 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and the United Kingdom.

The officers are LaTasha Rozier, corresponding secretary, from left; Saroyi Morris, recording secretary; Brenda Lloyd, vice president; Orah L. Reed, president; Adrienne Brown, treasurer; and Tamara Thomas, financial secretary.

