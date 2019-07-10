Submitted by Shirley Douglass
The Brunswick Chapter of the Links Incorporated held its induction ceremony for new members on June 2 at Sea Palms Resort, St. Simons Island at which time four new members were inducted.
They are Adrienne Brown, Felicity Littles, Tamara Thomas and Deborah Williams. After the ceremony, they were welcomed into the circle of friendship with a celebration luncheon in honor of the new members, which included family members and friends.
The Brunswick chapter was chartered on Jekyll Island in 1966. The local chapter serves and has members from Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties.
The Links Incorporated, founded in 1946, and is a premier international women’s volunteer service organization. With more than 15,000 professional women in 288 chapters located in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the United Kingdom who are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the cultural and economic survival of African-Americans and other persons of African ancestry. Nationally, Links’ members contribute more than 500,000 documented hours of community service annually.
Pictured are new Links Tamara Thomas, from left, Felicity Littles, Adrienne Brown and Deborah Williams.