Submitted by Shirley Douglass
The Brunswick Chapter of The Links Inc. recently held its second annual tea fundraiser at the Jekyll Island Club Resort. The theme for this year’s event was “Women of Influence: Celebrating Women Who Make a Difference.” The event highlighted the transformational services provided by the Brunswick Chapter in the five facet service areas of The Links Inc: Services to Youth, The Arts, National Trends and Services, International Trends and Services, & Health and Human Services. The guests enjoyed a five course afternoon tea and musical selections by the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra (GIYO).
The Women of Influence Honorees are pictured Diane Smith (Ph.D., RN), Medical Missions project coordinator at Helping Hugs Inc., from left; Katrina Howard, communicable disease specialist at the Georgia Department of Health; Capt. Angela Smith of the Brunswick Police Department; Dawn Bryan, teacher at Mary Lee Clark Elementary School in Camden County; and Serena Hall, local artist of Darien.